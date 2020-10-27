NLC knocks govt over hoarding of palliatives

By Ukpono Ukpong

Following incidents of mass looting of relief welfare materials and provisions stored away in different warehouses across the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to order the immediate release of all the items to citizens to avoid riotous plundering of the remaining palliatives, Daily Times gathered.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, the Congress strongly criticized government officials for hoarding the relief materials believed to have been procured by government to relieve citizens of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and the associated hardship.

He however, called on the FG to investigate the conduct of those who hoarded the palliative provisions. Wabba also stressed the need for government to ensure transparent and inclusive with active participation of mass-based citizen groups in the distribution of remaining palliative provisions.

“Nigeria Labour Congress has followed with keen concern the unfolding incidents across the country of mass storming and looting of relief welfare materials and provisions stored away in different warehouses.

“It is obvious that the palliative provisions that were procured by government for immediate distribution to the mass of our people at their critical time of need and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown were hoarded and held back by some government officials.

“The reasons for this have not been made known to the public. We also understand that many of the palliative provisions are already getting rotten in the warehouses where they were stored.

“While we condemn the ensuing mass looting of both the Covid-19 palliatives and nonCovid-19 palliative materials, we equally deplore the conduct of some government officials who stored away relief materials that should have been distributed to the masses of our people at their very trying times of need.

“In order to forestall riotous plundering of the remaining relief palliatives, the Nigeria Labour Congress demands that the Federal Government should order the immediate release of all the welfare provisions and materials to citizens.

“This directive should apply to state governments many of which are chiefly culprit in this regard. Government officials cannot afford to create a scenario that precipitate mass unrests at this very delicate and fragile milieu in global history. A stitch in time would save nine.” The statement reads in parts.

