By Val Okara, Owerri

Imo state workers have accused the government of former Governor Rochas Okorocha of paying lip service to their welfare and the development of the civil service in the state.

State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Austin Chilakpo dropped the hint when he led leaders of organized labour in the state on a courtesy visit to Governor Emeka Ihedioha at Government House, Owerri.

Chilakpo said that workers in the state are adjudged the least in the country because of the ill- treatment allegedly meted on them by the past government.

The NLC boss further alleged that Okorocha’s administration denied the state workers self development opportunities through conferences, workshops and trainings.

He said that such opportunities if provided could have positioned the workers at par with their counterparts in the country by enhancing their performances and productivity.

Chilakpu also appealed to the governor to introduce health insurance scheme for civil servants in the state which according to him would encourage maximum output from workers.

“Imo workers are today the least in Nigeria because during the past government, there were no training, no conferences and no workshops for them to improve themselves. For instance, teachers need regularly trainings, but there was none. “So, we appeal to your Excellency to do something about this so that the workers would once again compete favourably with their colleagues in the other states. Also the health of the workers is something of great concern. There is no day we don’t get report of illness among us.

“We request you introduce health insurance scheme for Imo workers which would be on counterpart funding between the workers and the government. So that workers can work under a healthy and conducive environment because with a healthy man, his performance and productivity are assured,” the labour leader added.

Responding, Gov. Ihedioha assured the labour leaders of his administration’s commitment in ensuring the enhanced welfare of workers in the state, stating that he has set in motion efforts to see that salary and pension issues are addressed.