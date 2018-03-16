NJC recommends sack of Abia CJ, judge, warns 2 other judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended the compulsory retirements of the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Theresa Uzokwe and Justice Obisike Oji of Abia State High Court who was recently appointed Acting CJ of Abia State by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, in a controversial manner.

The NJC which met on Tuesday, March 14, 2018 at its 85th Meeting also Issues stern warnings to Justice S. E Aladetoyinbo of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of Lagos High Courts.

A statement by NJC director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, in Abuja stated that the Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, took the decision when it considered series of petitions against judicial officers.

NJC recommended the compulsory retirements of Justice Theresa Uzokwe, Chief Judge, and Justice Obisike Oji of Abia State High Court of Justice, to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Justice Theresa Uzokwe was recommended for compulsory retirement following the findings of two investigative committees set up by the Council. The committees investigated petitions against her by Umeh Kalu (SAN), Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice of Abia State, alleging illegal constitution and working with a parallel Judicial Service Commission instead of the one constituted by the State Governor and confirmed by the House of Assembly.

Justice Uzokwe was also found to have misconducted herself in Suit No. HU/131/2005, wherein she delivered judgement in the sum of N825, 000 only in favour of a Litigant, but subsequently signed a garnishee order of N109, 612, 500 only.

On his part, Justice Obisike Oji was earlier queried by the Council for allowing himself to be sworn-in as acting Chief Judge, and thereby colluding in, and aiding an unconstitutional process. His reply was unsatisfactory and the Council recommended his compulsory retirement.

The NJC also issued a serious warning to Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo of FCT High Court and reprimanded and placed him on the Watch List for impropriety in a case between U.L.O. Consultants Ltd v BIL Construction Nigeria Ltd, sequel to a petition by one Uche Luke Okpuno. “Council would have sanctioned the Judge more severely but had to take into account the fact that aspects of the case are appealable.”

Council also seriously warned Justice Olusola Ajibike Williams of the Lagos State High Court for grave errors of judgment in her level of involvement in a family business. Council found that the Judge, as a judicial officer, should have been more circumspect and conscious of her office. Council’s sanction was as a result of a petition by Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (SAN).

The NJC also set up Committee to investigate a Supreme Court Justice and two (2) State Chief Judges.

Appoints 60 Judicial Officers for 24 states

The Council also at the Meeting also considered various petitions written against 31 Judicial Officers and resolved to empanel three (3) Investigative Committees against one Justice of Supreme Court and two (2) State Chief Judges.

The statement reads in part, “Petitions against various Justices were dismissed either for lack of merit, lack of evidence of misconduct, being sub judice or that the subject of such petitions were matters for appeal.

“The dismissed petitions were against Hon. Mr. Justices Abdu Aboki, Theresa Abadua and Ahmed Belgore all of the Court of Appeal; Hon. Mr. Justices J. T. Tsoho, Ayo Emmanuel, Sabiu Yahusa, Zainab B. Abubakar, B. O. Quadri of the Federal High Court; Hon. Mr. Justices A. N. Ubaka and B. B. Kanyip of National Industrial Court; Hon. Mr. Justices Bello Kawu, S. C. Orji, A. N. Talba of the FCT High Court; Hon. Mr. Justice K. C. Nwankpa of High Court Abia State; Hon. Mr. Justice D. A. Onyefulu of High Court Anambra State; Hon. Mr. Justice W. I. A. Effiong High Court Akwa-Ibom State; A. M. Ikpambese, High Court Benue State; Hon. Mr. Justice G. E. Gbemre, High Court Delta State; Hon. Mr. Justice A. O. Onovo, High Court Enugu State; Hon. Mr. Justice Idi Apollos, High Court Gombe State; Hon. Mr. Justice G. O. Ogunsanya, High Court Ogun State; Hon. Mr. Justice A. B. Abdulkarim, High Court Osun State; Hon. Mr. Justice K. A. Ojiako, High Court Imo State and Hon. Mr Justices A. M. Lawal, L. A. Okunnu and L. B. Lawal Akapo, High Court Lagos State.

” Council decided to advise Hon. Mr. Justice J. E. Ikede of Delta State High Court and Hon. Mr. Justice Yusuf Halilu of FCT High Court to be more careful in the course of their judicial duties.

8. Council decided to refer a petition by Prince Adesina Okuneye against Hon. Mr. Justice Mwada Balami of the FCT High Court to the Police to investigate the allegation of N5, 000,000 (Five Million Naira) bribe to the Judge for granting bail to an accused person.

” Council decided that the petition should be put in abeyance until the outcome of the investigation by the Police.

” Council at the Meeting also recommended 60 Judicial Officers to Governors of 24 states for appointment as High Court Judges, Sharia Court Kadis and Customary Court of Appeal Judges.”