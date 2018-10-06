NJC recommends Justice Abba Aji to S’Court, 7 others for elevation

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA), Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, to President Muhammadu Buhari for nomination as Justice of the Supreme Court.

The Council also recommended to the Governors of Abia, Benue, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara states eight judicial officers for appointments as state Chief judges and Kadi Sharia Court of Appeal.

This is contained in a statement made available on Friday by the Director of Information, NJC, Mr Soji Oye Esq.

He stated that the decision to elevate Justice Aji and others was reached during the 87th Council meeting of 3rd and 4th October, 2018 chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Those recommended to the State Governors for elevation are Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe as the Chief Judge of Abia State High Court of Justice, Justice Aondover Kaka’an as the Chief Judge, Benue State High Court of Justice, Justice Mosunmola Arinola Dipeolu as the Chief Judge of Ogun State High Court of Justice.

Three lawyers with minimum of 10 years experience: Oludayo Oluwabamise Osunfisan, Olusola Stephen Oloyede and Olatunde Hassan Oyajinmi were recommended to Ogun State governor for appointment as judges of Ogun State High Court of Justice.

Also recommended for appointments are Zakariyah Abdulrasaq as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State and Justice Eni Esan as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.