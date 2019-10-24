.4 others as heads of Court, 13 lawyers as judicial officers

.Sets up committees to probe 8 judges

The National Judicial Council NJC has recommended four justices of the Court of Appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment to the bench of the Supreme Court.

There are Justice Adamu Jauro (North East Zone), Justice Emmanuel Agim (South South Zone), Justice C. Oseji (South South Zone) and Justice Helen M. Ogunmumiju (South West).

The council also recommended the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice John Terhemba Tsoho for appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice B.B. Kanyip as the Chief Judge of the National Industrial Court while Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin was recommended to the Governor of Edo State as the Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade was recommended to the Governor of Ondo State as the President of Customary Court of Appeal while four lawyers: Mathias Olusegun Agboola Esq, Sikiru Adeposi Oke Esq, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku Esq and Lawrence Olawale Arojo Esq were recommended to Osun State for appointment as judges of Osun State High Court.

Bawa Sunday Baba Esq, Nkeruwem Martin Obot Esq and Yahaya Adamu Esq were also recommended for appointments as judges of Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom and Kogi states High Courts respectively by their state governors.

While Benson Anya Esq, Enyinnaya Okezie Esq, Adiele Ogbonna Esq were recommended as judges of Abia State High Court, while Ibrahim Ya’u was recommended as Kadi Shara Court of Appeal.

Two other lawyers from Anambra State: Onyinye Samuel Anumonye Esq and Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye Esq were recommended for appointments as judges of State High Court. Goje Yahaya Hamman Esq was recommended as a judge of Taraba State High Court

The council constituted committees to investigate eight judicial officers from amongst the 35 petitions written against 37 judges of the Federal and State High Courts.

