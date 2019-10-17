The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has reiterated commitment to protect products and services demanded by Information Technology users.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi, stated this on Thursday at the Public Sector Consumer Protection Forum for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Truecaller harmonises operations to suit Nigeria’s data protection regulation — NITDA boss



Abdullahi said that the forum was also to present a framework on IT Service Level Agreement (SLA), encourage MDAs and service providers to share experiences on IT service delivery for better operations.

He said that the framework was developed as a result of the incessant failure of IT projects carried out within MDAs.

The director-general said that the y, in recent years, was working on regulations for easy service delivery which includes public sector consumer protection.

“Consumer protection is a win-win situation for consumers and providers. The consumer should be able to have access to correct and unbiased information about the products and services they purchase.

“This will enable them make informed choices based on their needs and help them to avoid being mistreated or misled by the seller or service providers.

“NITDA, therefore, needs to protect the users of information technology products against substandard IT products and services in Nigeria,” he said.

He also said that objectives of the forum would also provide solutions to identify IT problems in MDAs, protect and safeguard their rights and interests in the IT industry.

Abdullahi urged the participants at the forum to make relevant contributions toward a workable SLA and consumer protection in the public sector. (NAN)