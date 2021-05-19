NIS suspends receiving, processing fresh passport applications till June

Success Nwogu

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, on Tuesday, said it has suspended receiving and processing of all fresh passport applications nationwide till June 1st, 2021 when a new system for them would have taken effect.

He said the suspension of receiving and processing of the fresh applications was to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before May 17, 2021.

He added that a Task Force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to Passport offices to clear the backlog.

Babandede further stated that the new passport is expected to commence on June 1, 2021, for a delivery period of six weeks from the date of the submission of applications, if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete.)

The CGI spoke during the decoration of 87 senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defense, Correctional Fire and Immigration Board, according to a statement by Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.

James stated that the 87 senior officers decorated comprised 30 CIS to ACG and 57 DCI to CIS.

According to him, the number of the other officers who were also promoted within the same period is 2,071, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 2,158.

He stated that during the decoration of the 30 ACGs and 57 Comptrollers, Babandede congratulated the affected officers and urged them to exhibit high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty in line with the mandate of the service especially in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing business.

