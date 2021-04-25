NIPSS commends UBEC for progress recorded so far

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Management of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru has commended the Board and Management of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for progress recorded in the basic education sub-sector despite some of the daunting challenges.

The Leader of the delegation, Prof. Fatai A. Aremu made this known when he led a team of participants of the Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 and some Senior Staff of the National Institute to UBEC.

He said the visit was to enable the participants interact with relevant members of UBEC Management on Conceptual and Theoretical Foundation of Policy and Programme Implementation in UBEC.

Other areas of interaction during the study visit includes, frameworks for policy and programme implementation in UBEC, stakeholders in Policy and programme implementation performance in UBEC, a comprehensive analysis on policy and programme implementation in UBEC, options and strategies among other things.

The leader of the delegation who said the study focuses on “Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria” stressed that the Commission was selected as one of the strategic institutions of relevance for the engagement.

Earlier, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi in his welcome address said despite the success recorded in the Basic Education sub-sector, the sector is faced with some challenges like insecurity in some states which slowed down school construction and sometimes result in destruction of completed projects or abandonment of projects.

Dr. Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Service Secretary (Technical) Dr. Bala Zakari said parents are engaging their children for economic pursuits such as hawking, child labor, begging and farming thus increasing the rate of Out of School Children and contributing to social menace.

Other challenges according to the Executive Secretary include inability of some states to demonstrate will power in the provision of adequate budget for running of UBE programme in states, slow accessing of the FGN-UBE matching grants, vandalization of schools and theft of School facilities and equipment.

Also the use of school as emergency rehabilitation centers eg. IDPs, camps, security camp, inadequate teacher commitment to the profession, politicization of basic education in its management administration and supply of data and weak school governance among others.

The National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is a high level institution with the primary objective of serving the Nation’s foremost think-thank to develop a crop of top class technocrats of high intellectual capacity who will conceptualize and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiative and strategies critical for National development.