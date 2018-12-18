NIPR says illiteracy responsible for insurgency in North East

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has identified illiteracy as one of the factors responsible for the involvement of people of the northeast sub -region in insurgency. The National President of the Institute, Comrade Muktar Zubairu Sirajo who gave this indication during his recent official visit to Bauchi state said to this end, the National body of the Institute would soon organise an interactive session involving all the stakeholders in order to assist in restoring the lost glory of the country. Sirajo while assuring the Institutes intervention towards restoring of peace in the region added that, “we will work in active synergy with relevant stakeholders to strengthening as well as deepening the country’s democratic system. The NIPR National President while calling for the use of Public Relations strategies as a means of providing lasting solutions to the challenges bedevilling the country pointed out that the Institute would use all the Public Relations strategies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria. As part of efforts to overcome the challenges facing the Institute, Muktar said, already, the Council has taken measures to prosecute anyone practicing the profession without being fully registered with the NIPR. Muktar Sirajo therefore expressed satisfaction for the cordial relationship existing between NIPR and NUJ in Bauchi State and called for its sustenance. Also speaking, the State NIPR Chairman, Alhaji Kabir Ali Kobi had requested the National Council of the Institute to look into the challenges affecting the non participation of members in the National event. Earlier, the Bauchi State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad Malam Goje said NUJ is closely working with NIPR for professionalism among working journalists in the state. Samuel Luka, Bauchi