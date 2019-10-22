The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has applauded the Edo State Government on the impact of the reforms implemented through the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), aimed at making the state the preferred destination for investors.

Director, State Coordination of the NIPC, Mr. Aminu Takum, disclosed this when he led a delegation to Edo State for the review of Nigeria Investment Certification Programme (NICP).

The NICPS is involved in the processing of data collection, which quickens investors’ decision to locate their investments in specific region of interest.

According to him: “with what I am seeing, you have done well. I can already see Edo State positioning itself very well. With the indices available, Edo State has the potentials of attracting quality investors into the state”.

He said the ESIPO and the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the project have made a lot of progress in efforts to attract investment, urging the team to provide additional information required to fast track the certification process.

Head of the ESIPO, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, expressed appreciation to the team from NIPC, assuring them that within the next few weeks, all that is required will be put together to have the state certified.

Mr. Kelvin thanked the various MDAs for their diligence and input in the certification process, urging all stakeholders to continue to support the ESIPO to actualize the dreams of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

According to him: “I wish to thank you all for your time. I also acknowledge and appreciate the support from the Honorable Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries of the various MDAs. We are all committed to this course. We must change the narrative.”

The certification process commenced nine months ago with the visitation of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku.

The final stage is the review meeting, which has revealed a lot of progress made so far by the state.

Some of the reforms include setting up of the ESIPO, establishing the Edo Geographical Information System (EDO-GIS), which has made land acquisition and certificate of occupancy (C of O) seamless in the state; ongoing Benin River Port project, ongoing Industrial Park located at Obayanto community at Sapele Road, and the Production Centre also in Sapele Road.