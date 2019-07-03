Niniola has expressed excitement as her hit song “Bana” goes platinum after accumulating over 1 million radio and digital spins.

However, ‘Bana’ has accumulated over 1 million radio and digital spins, collated by steam broadcasting media giants Cool Fm, Lagos.

She took to her Instagram handle: @officialniniola to make the revelation with 2 posts.

She wrote, “So my Song BANA has Over 1,000,000 radio & digital spins, collated by steam broadcasting media giants @coolfmlagos.

Thank You @coolfmlagos and the CEO @sergenoujaim for the plaque/award and also for your support and Love from Day 1 when I premiered my 1st single IBADI.

To every OAP in COOLFM Thank You so much for all the Love. Love U Guys.”

In her second post she wrote: “We Never Take these things for Granted. Thanks @coolfmlagos Thanks @sergenoujaim.”