Niniola presents ‘The Human Radio Concert’

ALLI, Mutiat

Come Friday, 9th November, the coveted and highly infectious musical sound of the Queen of Afro-House and Drumroll Records artist NINIOLA will be unleashed LIVE like never before at her headline concert tagged “The Human Radio Concert”. The concert, a first of its kind, will hold at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Billed to join Niniola are Reminisce, Aramide, Mayorkun, Mr. Real, Terry Apala, Slimcase, Immaculate, Johnny Drille, Teni, Oladips, Godwin Strings, Tyson Noir, Soti among others. Music Policy by DJ DIPS and DJ CROWD KONTROLLER.

Niniola took Africa and indeed the world by storm in the past few years with consistent hits and a perfectly delivered universal and world-class debut album “This Is Me”. However, the theme of this concert, which is “The Human Radio”, is one that transcends time, going far back to when the magical core and personality of the inspired teenager, Niniola Apata, started to manifest.

Nicknamed “The Human Radio” while in secondary school, Niniola had her very own singing request show where she sang songs from various musicians as requested by her friends and classmates at the time to the amazement and cheering of listeners.

While she has only just started, Niniola has throughout her fast-rising musical career, reinstated her ability, passion, and love for creating vocal art that outvies both lingual and territorial differences, and yet embraces the one true global culture that music is.

The Human Radio Concert will be like none before it, showcasing a powerful blend of music and stagecraft via a unique theme and special features inspired by the persona, charisma, and soul of one of Nigeria’s finest singer-songwriter and performer, Niniola Apata.