Nine NYSC members drown in Taraba River

Nine members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Saturday drowned in River Mayo-Selbe, Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.
About 22 corps members were swimming in the river when the incident occurred.
The corps members who were reportedly on a picnic were said to have been swept away after the river suddenly overflowed due to a heavy rainfall in nearby communities.
The tragedy comes barely a day after the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Zachare Kazaure, addressed the 2018 batch b corps members at the orientation camp in the state.
Source: Channels TV
