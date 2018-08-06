 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nine NYSC members drown in Taraba River

August 6, 2018

Nine members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Saturday drowned in River Mayo-Selbe, Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

About 22 corps members were swimming in the river when the incident occurred.

The corps members who were reportedly on a picnic were said to have been swept away after the river suddenly overflowed due to a heavy rainfall in nearby communities.

The tragedy comes barely a day after the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Zachare Kazaure, addressed the 2018 batch b corps members at the orientation camp in the state.

Source: Channels TV

