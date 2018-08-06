Nine NYSC members drown in Taraba River

Nine members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Saturday drowned in River Mayo-Selbe, Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

About 22 corps members were swimming in the river when the incident occurred.

The corps members who were reportedly on a picnic were said to have been swept away after the river suddenly overflowed due to a heavy rainfall in nearby communities.

The tragedy comes barely a day after the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Zachare Kazaure, addressed the 2018 batch b corps members at the orientation camp in the state.

Source: Channels TV