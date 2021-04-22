Nine armed robbery suspects paraded by Niger state police command

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Niger state police command has paraded nine suspected armed robbers arrested in different locations who were involved in various robbery operations in the state.

This was disclosed by the state police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Wasiu A. Abiodun who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarter .

He further revealed that during investigation six expensive vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

Abiodun explained that Abdul Mohammad, Amos Oyerinde, Yahaya Jibrin and Abubakar Sadiq confessed to have activity participated in the recent robberies in the state capital.

He further revealed that Mohammad Abdullahi, Chibuzor Bernard, Mohammad Usman and Abdulrahman Ali were the receivers and transporters of the vehicles while William Godwin was arrested with a revolver pistol that was given to him by two of the suspects.

He stated that the command swung into action after receiving complaints of robbery attacks in areas of Farm Centre Minna, Niteco Tunga, Bida where six vehicles were carted away while they were arrested in Abuja, Bida, Minna, Sokoto state respectively.

Meanwhile, the command also paraded a 40 years old Festus Okeke of Ishau village via Kafin Koro in Paikoro local government of the state who allegedly lured four minor girls in to his shop and had canal knowledge with two of them.

He hinted that the suspect fiddled with private parts of other two girls with his fingers noted that the victims are between the ages of 10 years to 13 years .

The accused it was gathered, lured the victims with N200 and loaves of bread to engaged in the such act.