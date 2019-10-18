About 24-hours ago, ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Nina shared a photo seemingly showing off her new man.

Nina shared a photo of them kissing and she captioned it, ‘Don’t Wake Me Up.

This morning however, she was dragged by another lady simply identified as ‘Queen Ireta’ who took to Instagram to claim the man in question and went on to accuse Nina of sleeping with her man for ‘$200’.

In her words, ‘Nina please leave my man alone, you came to Atlanta to sleep with my man for $200. Aint you shameless. We have been dating for three years. So please leave my man alone. She even blocked me on her page,

The lady went on to share a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation which she claims was between herself and the man in question, where he admitted to having sex with Nina.

In her response on Friday morning October 18, Nina simply Tweeted, ‘Still sleeping please don’t wake me up. $200 … Yudunminit? Later guys. Lemme enjoy my sleep biko’.

See Nina’s response below….

