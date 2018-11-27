NIN: Jan 1 deadline possible for banks, other institutions –ATCON

Sequel to the January 1,2019 deadline given by the Federal Government for the mandatory use of National Identification Number (NIN), the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, says the deadline is only doable for banks and other institutions that request to see or have a NIN before a transaction can be carried out.

Teniola, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Times, says the country may soon be relying on each citizen using a NIN to perform some daily operations like banking or transacting with the government.

Speaking on why it is essential for the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) to ensure the use of NIN for access to services, including SIM utilization, he said, “As a nation, we are heavily dependent on the mobile device to carry out certain services, a typical one is banking or financial services,

where KYC can be used to reduce the incidences of e-fraud if the NIN & SIM information is logically coupled so that BVN is now associated with both pieces of data to establish the exact individual and potentially their current address and/or location.”

Earlier, the Director General of National Identity Management Commission(NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz, had held consultations with the leadership of mobile network operators of Nigeria under the umbrella of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria(ALTON).

Aliyu stated that the Digital Identity Ecosystem was a sustainable scheme where any of the data-collecting government agencies or licensed private agency can enrol and capture data from citizens and legal residents and send to the NIMC backend.

On the feasibility of the January 1, 2019 deadline by the FG on the mandatory use of NIN, he noted that the directiveust not be misconstrued to mean every person in Nigeria must have NIN by or on January 1, 2019.

“ What it means is that to access any services as specified under section 27(1) of the NIMC Act 2007, a person must have it, any government agency or private sector operator to be licensed by NIMC offering such services that fall under the mandatory use of NIN under the digital ecosystem,’’ he explained