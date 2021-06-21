NIMET: Training of aeronautical observers, forecasters begins in Katsina

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has begun training 70 aeronautical and meteorological forecasters and observers in order to ensure aircraft safety.

Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, the agency’s Director General and Chief Executive Officer, addressed the participants at the refresher course’s flag-off ceremony, saying the course is part of the agency’s activities to ensure quality in training content and service delivery in the sector by continuously subjecting the WMO review on the latest rue-confirmation with certificates of Management.

The 9th edition of the refresher course, according to the DG, is not only limited to the Agency’s Aeronautical Meteorological Personnel, but also includes short and specialized courses in Agricultural Meteorological Services, Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Program, Numerical Weather Prediction, Climate and Health, Geographical Information System, Performance Management System, and a variety of other topics.

“Aeronautical Meteorological Services is one of NiMet’s primary activities,” he explained (that is services rendered to the aviation sector). As you may be aware, aviation is all about safety, safety, and more safety. One of the most important aspects of this safety of lives and property is meteorological services.

“Aside from training, they are subjected to competency evaluations on a regular basis, all in an effort to guarantee that aviation safety is not jeopardized in any way. We’re here for the 9th Edition of the Aeronautical Meteorological Forecasters and Observers Refresher Course.”

He then expressed gratitude to the Katsina State Government for collaborating with the agency to ensure the exercise’s success in the state.