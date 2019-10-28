As the rainy season is widing down, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has called on Nigerians not to be in a hurry to occupy flood prone areas.

Speaking at an international science communication conference in Abuja, The Director General of NIMET, Director-General/CEO (NiMet) Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi also harp on the need for Nigerians to be very proactive in combating flood in the country.

He noted that Flooding has caused a great havoc in the land, and urged all the citizens to come up with preventive measures to curtail the effect, adding the agency on it’s part is embarking on mass sensitization to reduce flooding disasters.

“In most cases, flash flooding occurs at the bank of the river. We have been experiencing a large number of dry spells. We do not have the technique to measure the capacity of farmers. The agency produces Bulletin to inform the citizens about Flood alert, and the necessary measures to put in place”.

ALSO READ Boko Haram: What we are having today is global terrorism – Lai Mohammed



“The agency has been sensitizing the public through the media, and also go out to the rural areas to inform the populace about climate and migration issues. They are duly informed about the impact of migration and the necessary measures they need to put in place”.

“NIMET has been up to date in the communication of weather forecast and prediction of weather. The agency work through network of stations where we disseminate information to the public. We always inform the public about the weather forecast, it is now meant for them to make use of the information”.

The Director General further added that there is need for the citizens to be conversant with the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction that is being generated from the agency.

He further stated that the NiMet in collaboration with other federal agencies will ensure that flooding is reduced in the country to it’s barest minimum in subsequent years.