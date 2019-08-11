The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted moderate rainfall over the southern region with chances of thunderstorms over most cities in the central and northern regions.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja forecast cloudy condition over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Yobe, Jigawa, Borno and Adamawa in the morning.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over most places in the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, moderate rains are anticipated over Gombe, Bauchi, Makurdi, Minna, Bida, Lafia, Abuja and Jos in the morning.

“Later in the day, most cities in the region are expected to experience thunderstorms and rains with day and night temperatures of 23 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy condition over southern states in the morning hours with slim chances of moderate rain in the afternoon/evening period with day and might temperatures of 27 to 31 degree Celsius and 22 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

