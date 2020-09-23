NIMC’s DG says FG spent N5,000 to produce a physical identity card

‘Nigeria needs 10,000 centres’

By Ladesope Ladelokun

The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aliyu Aziz, has revealed that it costs the Federal Government N5, 000 to produce a physical identity card, stating that for economic purpose, the commission would give the National Identification Number (NIN) instead.

Aziz disclosed this during a live breakfast programme, Fact File, monitored on Ray Power FM by our correspondent.

While responding to questions on why Nigerians cannot get their identity cards with ease like the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Card, Aziz explained that a general multipurpose card like the National Identity Card is different from the ATM Card.

He added that while Nigerians pay an amount in the region of N1,000 to get the ATM card, the physical identity card is free, urging Nigerians to prioritise getting the NIN rather than clamouring for the physical identity card as identification in the 21st century has to be digital, hence it is the number that is most important.

He, however, stated that Nigeria needs at least 10,000 enrolment centres as against the current 1100 centres because of the complexity of the country.

Aziz reiterated that the process of registration is free, urging Nigerians to make use of the commission’s standard call centres that are displayed on its website to report cases of sharp practices.

Recall that Aliyu had earlier said no fewer than 42 million Nigerians had obtained the NIN while marking the 2020 National Identity Day, noting that getting the NIN would help to foster economic digitization.