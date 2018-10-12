NIMASA advocates safety enforcement

The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Thursday in Lagos advised maritime stakeholders on the need to maintain and enforce safety measures in the work place.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General (DG) of NIMASA speaking during the agency’s 2018 Annual Maritime Administration and Safety Enforcement Workshop said that it behoves on NIMASA to ensure safety within the nation’s maritime domain.

The DG said that creating awareness on safety measure was the first step toward achieving the goals that entailed increase productivity, reduction in potential hazards, fewer accidents and the promotion of safety practices.

“The initiation of Maritime Administration and Safety Enforcement (MASE) is to provide hands-on safety procedures that aid the industry to carry out responsibilities under the NIMASA Act of 2007 and related conventions.

“MASE is devised to be compliant with maritime Health Safety Environment regulations which are solely for identifications, assessment and control of hazards prone to enforcement operations in onshore and offshore facilities.

“MASE is set for officers directly involved in maritime regulatory activity in Nigeria,’’ Peterside said.

The DG, who listed some of the risk control measures, charged stakeholders drawn from both the public and the private sector to be mindful of the dangers attached to their work place in order for the nation to sustain International Maritime Organisation (IMO) directive.