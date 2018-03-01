NIM salutes NLC at 40

…Calls for more fraternity and solidarity

Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, popularly known as the Third Force Movement of new generation of political ideologies and leaders of conscience in Nigeria has felicitated with the Nigerian workers and the Labour Movement as they mark 40 years anniversary.

In a Statement Signed by it’s Deputy Director General, Mallam Naseer Kura, NIM stated that the NLC has provided great leadership, not only for the defence of workers’ rights but more importantly for the emancipation of the down trodden, social justice and enthronement of democratic culture within the polity.

NIM observes that right from the inception of the NLC in 1978, the Congress has been in the fore front of championing arbitrariness in governance and demanding an egalitarian society grounded in justice, equity, fairness and a sustainable development.

” From the pioneer President, Comrade Hassan A. Summonu (February 1978 to February 1984), through President-Comrades Ali Chiroma, mni (February 2007-March 2015) to the present President Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni (March 2015 till date) it has been a history of leading resistance against anti-peoples’ government policies, while insisting on the instrumentality of social justice through the empowerment of the working peoples, decent work agenda and inclusivity and fairness in governance.

“No doubt, these egalitarian principles of the Nigerian Labour Movement have attracted undeserved bruises on the Congress from authoritarian governments who hardly have the comportment and democratic temperament for structured engagements but despite these huge sacrifices, Labour has soldiered on, refusing to be cowed till date; reason NIM is proud to associate with the Congress towards the birth of a new Nigeria that works for all Nigerian citizens”.

The group recalled with nostalgia, the heroic interventions and struggles of vibrant charismatic past and present leadership of labour, starting from Chief Michael Imoudu, who was the nation’s first union leader of the Railway Workers Union, Alhaji Hassan Sunmonu, late Pascal Bafyau, Adams Oshiomhole from the textile sector, Abdulwaheed Omar of the teachers’ union and the current president Ayuba Wabba, who came from the Health Workers Union to lead the Congress in 2015.

The Struggle, they said, has not been easy for the Labour Movement in Nigeria, as it has witnessed episodes that threatened the very foundation of its existence. They maintained that the leadership of the Labour Movement in Nigeria deserves commendation for holding forth against all odds

“As the Congress marks this epoch of progress and moves into the next stage of its existential episode, we urge labour leaders and indeed all progressive stakeholders to mend fences in order to be fortified and formidable enough to promote workers interest and sustainable development for the country, while also studying the Nigerian political environment towards repositioning of Labour through collaboration and partnerships, especially with the civil society and other people’s ideologues and leaders of conscience, as it is currently doing with NiM.

“The revolutionary forces of NIM will also like to join other patriots in reaffirming our solidarity and loyalty to the historical cause of Nigerian workers by pledging our continued support towards promoting worker’s interests as well as partnership for the nation building and sustainable development of our beloved country” NIM stated.

They congratulated the Nigerian workers and called on all to join hands with the Congress and NIM to establish a better society that creates viable opportunities in promoting the welfare and wellbeing of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion or class.