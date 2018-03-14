Nile varsity holds 4th Entrepreneurship Trade Fair

The Nile University Nigeria has announced that all plans have been concluded for its 4th Entrepreneurship Trade Fair in Africa (ETF-Africa) to promote and develop the business skills of the students in line with global best practice of job creation.

Speaking during a press conference at the university on Tuesday in Abuja, the Chairman, ETF 2018, Dr Gylych Jelilov said that the fair is aimed at improving the capacity of the student on practical skills development that would make them financially independent and self-reliance in the global market.

Jelilov said that the university focused on teaching its students practically how to do business in private sector and in government and above all in the society.

“Last year 120 exhibitors participated but this year we will have 150 exhibitors. This is incredible because the level of participation is increasing beyond expectations. We encourage people to come and participate in this year’s trade fair.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) was part of the fair last year and this year we are collaborating with the Abuja chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) to make the event a success.”

On his part, the Chairman, Main organizing Committee for 3 event; Prof Abdurraman Isik said that the objective of the ETF 2018 was to find a solution to the economic situation confronting the youth especially young graduate.

Isik said that the Trade fair is basically an avenue for the students to showcase their practical skills on what they have learnt theoretically in the classrooms.

Earlier in his remark, Prof Ibrahim Keles, Chairman of International Conference on Social Science, Africa 2018 (ICSS 2018) said today in world many countries are electing leaders between the age of 30 and 40 years but in Africa, the leaders are between the age of 60 and 90 years due to lack of mentorship.

He noted that the essence of the ETF was to nurture this youth to becoming global leaders of reputes and self-reliance.

“We want the students to have the experience at the practical level. The focus is to mentor people so they can have more impact in their lives and in the society. Millions of young people are socially marginalized,” he said.