Nigeria’s unity indivisible, says US cleric

Bishop Julus Abiola of Christ Bible Church in the United States of America (USA), has disclosed that Nigerian’s unity is indivisible.

According to him, keeping Nigeria one, is something that a lot of people have paid the price for both military, spiritual and political.

Abiola stated this immediately after the 11th Steward Conference of Peace Way Ministries aka Shalom Assembly in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

“What we are going through now as a nation, America went through at different times in history, yet they are still standing strong,” he said.

The man of God maintained that Nigeria is not going to break, adding, “ I don’t see it in the horizon, God has brought us together as one for a purpose, and we shall accomplish it.

Abiola said he support the idea of the younger generation taking over the helm of affairs in the country.

“I believe so much that it is time for the younger generation to be involved in government, we should take the backseat and allow the youth to rule.”

The US based cleric also recommended that the age of political office holders should be reduced in order to create more room for the younger generation.

He however lamented that our leaders are selfish, stressing that they are only concerned about themselves.

The President is working, but we need to see and feel more dividend of democracy.