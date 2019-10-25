For Nigeria to attain her expected destination in the comity of nations and achieve greatness, the leadership and citizenry are expected to pray fervently for the nation.

This was as the Christian Legislators Fellowship of the National Assembly declared a national prayer breakfast fellowship on October 31 at the International Conference, Centre, Abuja.

Expected at the multi – faith event is President Muhammadu Buhari as the special guest of honour, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the chief host, all lawmakers, the Christian community and men of faith, the diplomatic community and all lovers of the country.

Briefing journalists on the programme, the President of the fellowship, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba Central) said the programme which holds between the hours of 7.00 and 9.00am has the theme: “Fullness of time” marks the 10th anniversary of the fellowship.

According to Sen. Bwacha, the country needs prayers to achieve progress and it requires the concerted efforts of all lovers of the nation.

He added that “prayer changes things; Nigeria is making progress, although, it is not where it ought to be now.

“Ernest prayers will change our situation for the better. Even our armed forces admit that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome insurgency and the numerous security challenges.

“With prayers, as in the day of old, the Lord will go out with our armies and victory is sure.

“The word holds that if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray. I will hear from heaven and heal their land.

“The Lord is still in the business of hearing prayers, will hear ours, and in this fullness of time, will heal our land.”