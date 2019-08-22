Onyinyechukwu Pricilla Edward, a Prophetess is the leader of The Wind of Glory Ministry, Ikorodu-Lagos, in this interview, she speaks on her foray into ministry, the 10th anniversary of her ministry and why she believes the problem of Nigeria is the people surrounding the President.

*How did this journey of serving in the vineyard of God start for you?

It all started when I was about seven or eight years old. My parents then used to say that they don’t know what was wrong with me. When the spirit of God comes upon me then,

I will not know that it is the spirit of God and I will have a message to go to certain villages, maybe in Imo State, Anambra or Enugu State, the (spirit of God) will give me the address, the name of the family and the direction. I will go there, locate the place and the people the way that I was directed and I will give them the message.

My father wanted to be a priest, but unfortunately he could not make it. It was only my father that understood what was happening to me in those early days. From that period I entered into the Charismatic group in the church

When I got married, I started the work again at Palm Groove area in Lagos. When I had my first baby in 2005, I continued the work, but at some point I said I don’t want to do the work again because the burden and stress were so much on me.

When I stopped doing the work, I had serious headache which affected my eyes and I lost my sight. At that point when I became blind, I didn’t know what to do. Some people said it was because I stopped the work of God.

My parents and others told me that if I start the work that I will regain my sight, but I told them that I don’t want to work again because I thought that the work is anytime I feel like, I do it. I was taken to Ikeja General Hospital for surgery. After the surgery, I didn’t regain my sight. We went to Ikoyi

Hospital for another surgery but all to no avail. The blindness lasted for one and half years. After a year and six months, on October 6, 2007 to be precise, I had a dream where a man gave me water to use and that whatever I want God to do for me, I should use the water. I later used the water and washed my eyes and my eyes opened.

When my eyes opened, I gave God glory. With that stubbornness, I still said that I don’t want to do it again.

At a time, I started business, my husband refused, but I said I can’t stay indoors because I like moving out. One day as I was walking along the road, my two legs broke; I asked myself, what was going on.

The time I became blind, my people rejected me; both my husband side and my father side. It was only my father, my elder sister and my mother in-law that stood with me. Others said that the suffering was too much and that they can’t take it any longer.

In April 2010 when I met a mad woman at Ojota Bus Stop, she said; my friend, I love you come let me tell you something. She said “I am the one doing all these to you, before you can be free, go and do my work”. I asked the mad woman, which your work?

The mad woman said I should go and buy chair. I bought the chair, Bible, bell and lantern. The mad woman said because of the love I have for you, I am giving you these things to go and start the work of God, use this chair and sit down.

As this bell is ringing, your ears will open like the bell, as I am putting light in this lantern, your eyes will be like this light. This Bible, use it and preach the word of God, use it and go to war, you will go and come back.

***I understand you are a Catholic; is this Ministry all about Catholic or inter-denominational worship centre?

I am under Catholic Church, but I am having problem with the Priests and some Reverend Fathers. They said I am too small to do this work, that I should look for any Parish of my choice here in Lagos to start this work. I told them no, that I can’t do that because there are certain things I am doing that they might not allow me to do. They do not know when I started this work.

I can remember when one Reverend Father came and I said no, I gave him my father’s home address to go and verify where I come from. Any Parish I like, I go and worship and come back, because I don’t know what is going on. There was a day I went to Obe Catholic Church in Ikorodu; they refused to give me Holy Communion before the congregation, because they said I am stubborn,

that I don’t want to listen to them and I said no problem and l left. This is just a Ministry and not a church, so anybody is free to come and fellowship, pray and go back to his or her church. We are all in the race of trying to make heaven and to seek God’s anointing in resolving some problems. The devil and bad people are everywhere and we Christians must remain very prayerful.

You said there are some things you do which the Catholic Priest will not like, what are those things?

Like the healing work that I am doing, sometimes I will bring some leaves and some workers will help me to pound it for the work. There are some things I do here which they will not allow me to do.

*So why combine prayer with herbs?

I am combining prayers with herbs because that was what God told me and he gives me the kind of herbs to use. Even for women that carry pregnancy for more than their due dates,

when they come to me God will tell me the type of herbs to cook and the dosage to use. With faith, God will answer the person. The same thing goes for those looking for the fruit of the womb or some serious sicknesses and wounds including rotten legs. God uses me to heal them.

***As you celebrate the 10th anniversary, where would you want to see this Ministry in the next 10 years?

I am praying that this ministry will be bigger than this; I also pray that God will bring more people and God will save more souls and give them more testimonies, because it is that testimony that will bring them back. I pray that God will not allow this Ministry to collapse.

Has there been any time God gave you a message for this country?

Yes. Before we started having these issues of insecurity in this country, there was a time God told me that if we do not pray well, so many people are going to die, and that if we pray well,

he is going to change it. God told me that the President is not the problem of the country that it is the people around him that are the problem. I should tell the people that surrounds the President to change their ways, that if they didn’t, their generations will suffer. I told those who were around.

Looking at the present situation of the country, what is your advice to Christians?

My advice to every Christian is to follow the direction of God no matter the problem and challenges of life. One of the things I believe is that without temptation, there will be no testimony,

what I am telling all the Christians is that they should have faith and believe God and they should not because of the present circumstances or hardships do what is not right. Let them believe God and follow the direction of God.