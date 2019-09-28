President Muhammadu Buhari has given some insights into the severe climate challenges confronting the country, saying “Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert, Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding.”

The President stated this at a meeting with the Nigerian Youths Climate Group shortly before his departure for Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), in New York on Friday.

“It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country.”

President Buhari lauded the youth for representing Nigeria at UNGA as Climate Change Champions, adding, “It is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”

According to Esther Agbarakwe, one of the leaders of the youth group, “This is the first time we are seeing a President sit with us.

”It gives us hope. We young people understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy.

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”

She also commended the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and the Ministry of Environment for their support to the group, stressing, “We are in it together.”

On his part, Hamzat Lawal, also one of the leaders of the group, thanked President Buhari for signing the Not Too Young to Run Bill into law.

“We seek solutions to problems in the Sahel region. If we provide solutions to the Sahel, the world will be at peace.

”You have announced planting of 25 million tress and we youth plan to match it,” (NAN)