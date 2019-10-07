President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the peaceful and orderly elections observed in the last general elections, has proved that Nigeria’s general election is maturing.

Buhari, stated this on Monday in Abuja while declaring open the 25th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) with the theme: ‘‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears.’’

The president said, ‘The elections have come and gone. Our country, once again, has shown the world that we can choose our leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner. Apart from a few pockets of unrest, majority of voters exercised their civic rights without hindrance.

‘Furthermore, we also saw an increase in the number of aggrieved candidates, and supporters, who took their concerns and grievances to the courts as opposed to the streets. This is how it should be.

‘Ladies and Gentlemen, what this clearly shows is that our democracy is maturing,’’ he said.

‘‘During the elections, almost all candidates proposed their vision for the economy and for the country. Our party, the All Progressive Congress, put before the country policies that focus on delivering prosperity to all Nigerians through enhancing security; eliminating corrupt practices in public service; supporting sectors that will create jobs; and promoting socially-focused interventions to support the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

He added, ‘‘These areas are all interconnected and are equally important in creating a prosperous society for all.’’