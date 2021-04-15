Nigeria’s inflation rate rise to 18.17 percent — Daily Times Nigeria

Nigeria’s consumer price index increased to 18.17 percent in March from 17.33 percent in February, showing that the cost of goods and services is rising at a faster pace.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ March 2021 consumer price index/inflation survey, which was released on Thursday.

Food inflation increased to 22.95 percent in February 2021, up from 21.79 percent the previous month, while core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce prices, increased to 12.67 percent from 12.38 percent in February 2021.