Nigeria’s future still bright, says Goodluck Jonathan

Despite the hardship being experienced by Nigerians under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, former President Goodluck Jonathan says there is still hope for a better Nigeria. He therefore urged Nigerians to be confident and steadfast that things will turn out better in the country. In a New Year message to Nigerians through his Facebook account, Jonathan affirmed that 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for the realization of the dream of a prosperous nation, asking the people to capitalise on it to bring positive turn-around for the nation. “I do not intend to give a long message this New Year. All I just want to say is that there is hope and a future for Nigeria. We do not just have a New Year, we have a New Opportunity. A New Opportunity to be better leaders and better followers. To be better citizens who join hands with our fellow Nigerians, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of our Founding Fathers.“The year 2019 brings with it its own challenges, but if one sentence should summarise our collective national attitude to those challenges, that sentence is this-Nigeria will survive and thrive, by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the Nigerian Dream.“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you and your family a Happy New Year. 2019 is the year of better things for Nigeria,” the former President stated.