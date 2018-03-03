Nigeria’s female celebrities @ 40 and still sexy

With the popular saying ‘Life begins at 40’; hitting that age is no doubt a thing of joy that need to be celebrated. And when the celebrant happened to be a celebrity then one could expect a lot of paparazzi, glitz and glamour in celebrating such a land mark. These beautiful ladies have made remarkable achievements in their journey as Nollywood thespians as most of them started acting when they were so young, in no particular order, MUTIAT ALLI AND AJIBADE ALABI takes a look at top celebrities who have joined the fortified group.

Funke Akindele Bello

Award winning actress, Funke Akindele Bello turned 40 on August 24, 2017. The ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ star was treated to a surprise birthday celebration by her husband, hip-hop singer and producer, Rasheed-Bello aka JJC skillz. It was a star-studded celebration, as family, friends, and colleagues stormed their Amen Estate home. Funke, who is one of the most sought after Nigerian actresses on Google, could not hide her joy as she took to her Instagram to thank everyone that made her day memorable. Akindele Olufunke Ayotunde Bello was born in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria. In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role. She was first noticed on screen after featuring in popular United Nations series on Aids/HIV, ‘I Need to Know’, which ran from 1998 to 2002.

Toyin Alausa

Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Toyin Alausa joins the league of exclusive 40s on January 4, 2018 and she celebrated the day in a very glamorous way with a stunning pictures that left most of her fans panting for more as she , shared some strange story about her before she was born.

According to her, her mother had several miscarriages before she was born.

She took to her instagram page to share the birthday pictures and wrote;

I Wonder how I took my First Breath?, The First hand to come in contact with me?, who held me first?, what was the ambiance like? Oh I remember part of what I was told was that I was brought forth through C.S after spending overtime, with long hours of labor so Enitan was given ….ok….its the Beginning of the New Year, obviously Abiodun…..Will Several miscarriages nd almost loosing hope surely Oluwatoyin…. when an Alhaji is My Father then Sekinat is inevitable…Since Na Prophetess be Mama, Elizabeth was Added…. .Hnnnmm sometime in #78

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo is one sexy Nollywood actress who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the make-believe world. The proud mother of two is one of the few actresses who have tried to stay off controversies. Attractive and industrious, the single mother is as hot as ever. Iyabo Ojo is an actress who started her career as far back as 1998. She made her debut in a Nollywood movie but later crossed into the Yoruba genre. She is an A-list actress and producer and has featured in over 150 movies.

Mercy Aigbe

Edo State-born actress Mercy ‘Itohan’ Anuoluwapo Aigbe surely knows how to make 40 look so sexy! Although there have been so many controversies around her; from a messy divorce with her husband of many years to the controversial red dress she wore to celebrate her 40th birthday, the newly ‘fortified’ damsel took to her social media page on her 40th birthday to reveal how happy and fulfilled she is, “Today I witness the unfolding of a new chapter in my life and I’m very grateful for this. For many years I have looked forward to the day I will turn 40 and now I am happy it has finally come”.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola is not just another actress but a proud mother of four. Omotola got married to her husband who is a pilot at the age of 18 and ever since she has been a super actress and mum to her four children. The Ondo State-born multiple-award winning actress, who also doubles as singer got ‘fortified’ on February 7, 2018. She celebrated her special day with a five-day long list of events. ‘Omosexy’ pulled out the stops as she celebrated her 40th birthday in class and style at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island , Lagos.

It was an assemblage of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society as the exquisite bash which was tagged ‘ Omotola4point0’

The Ondo state born actress with a good shape to go for even at her age announced her entrant into the forties club, on February 7th 2018. As guests were entertained during her birthday bash by D’Banj, Sir Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade. Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigerian cinema, becoming the most watched actress in Africa. In 2013, she was honoured on Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

Foluke Daramola-Salako

Busty screen diva, Foluke Daramola turned 40. The proud and beautiful mother recently shared lovely birthday photos and also celebrated with people with Down syndrome and the Blind People’s Home with a photo-documentary series. According to her, she will be using the series as a reposition on all forms of abuses and menace in the society through her non-governmental organisation, Passion Against Rape and Abuse Africa (PARA) “I feel so moved to tears, with my birthday celebration everywhere. I thank everyone that has been celebrating me and all my family and friends; thanks so very much for the celebration, may celebration never depart from your lives, God bless you all abundantly for the love, I feel really loved and special for all the show of love”. Foluke graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife with a degree in International Relations.