The Nigeria international has ended his three-year stay with the Buffalos and reached a long-term deal with the Toumba Stadium outfit

Anderson Esiti has joined Greek Super League One champions PAOK from Belgian side Gent.

The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Double-headed Eagle of the North on Thursday.

Esiti, who had previously played for Portuguese sides Leixoes and Estoril, made 77 league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before his departure