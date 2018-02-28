Nigeria’s economy grew by 0.83 per cent in 2017- NBS

Full year report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has showed that the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.92 while the economy grew by 0.82 per cent in 2017.

The 0.82 per cent growth in GDP is an improvement over the contraction of -1.58 per cent which the economy recorded in 2016 during the period of recession.

The NBS in the report released on Tuesday, said the economy further consolidated its recovery from recession with GDP growing by 1.92 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, as against 1.4 per cent in the third quarter.

According to the report signed by the Statistician General, Yemi Kale, the nation’s GDP grew in Q4 2017 by 1.92 per cent year-on-year in real terms, maintaining its positive growth since the emergence of the economy from recession in Q2 2017.

“This growth is compared to a contraction of –1.73 per cent recorded in Q4 2016 and a growth of 1.40 per cent recorded in Q3 2017. Quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 4.29 per cent.

“The year 2017 recorded a real annual growth rate of 0.83 per cent higher than –1.58 per cent recorded in 2016.”

The bureau’s report stated that the economy in the fourth quarter recorded aggregate GDP of N31.2tn in nominal terms. This, it added, is higher when compared to N29.16tn in the corresponding fourth quarter of 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the report said oil production averaged 1.91million barrels per day, adding that this is 0.12 million barrels lower than the daily average production recorded in the third quarter of 2017.

For the non-oil sector, the NBS report said it grew by 1.45 per cent in real terms during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The report said the non-oil sector recorded an annual growth rate of 0.47 per cent compared to –0.22 per cent in 2016.

The growth in the non-oil sector, according to the report, was driven mainly by agriculture (crop), trade, transportation and storage.

In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 92.83 per cent to the nation’s GDP, lower from the 93.25 per cent share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016.