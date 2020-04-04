The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed twenty new cases and deaths of two COVID-19 patients in Lagos and Edo.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Friday night, said: ‘twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19

It added that 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210, while 25 patients have been discharged and four deaths recorded.

The NCDC said that of the 20 new cases, Lagos has 11, Abuja and Edo has three cases each; Osun- two and Ondo State has one case.

A breakdown of the cases by state shows that Lagos now has 109 cases; Abuja- 41; Osun- 22; Oyo- eight; Edo- seven; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna four cases each.

Others are: Bauchi- three; Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo State has one case respectively.

Earlier, the Ondo State Government had announced its first index case, adding that the index case was a military officer who had been on isolation after his return from India.

Africa Centre for Disease Control (AfricaCDC) shows that there are 7,028 COVID-19 cases, 284 deaths, and 561 recoveries in Africa.