Nigeria’s Buhari receives Liberia’s Weah inside Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the recently inaugurated President of Liberia, George Weah, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Weah’s motorcade arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12:30 pm, and was received by Buhari and some other top government officials.

As at press time, the two leaders were holding a meeting behind closed doors inside the president’s office.

Monday’s visit is the first by Weah to Nigeria since he was elected president. He was sworn in as president on January 22 after defeating immediate past vice president, Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party.

Weah’s swearing-in in January marked Liberia’s first democratic transition in 74 years.