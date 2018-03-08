Nigeria’s 9mobile excites new subscribers with 4-in-1 bonus offer

In continuation of its commitment to continuously create innovative platforms for a positive experience, Nigeria’s telecommunications company, 9mobile, has bolstered its season of care with the launch of a fantastic bonus offer called 4-in-1 for new subscribers.

The 4-in-1 bonus offers massive data and airtime bonus on recharges made by new 9mobile subscribers, and is available on Moretalk, Talkzone, and Cliqlite packages.

It gives new customers a generous welcome data bonus of 1GB, and free weekly chat pack to stay connected online via Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram. In addition, it incorporates a 250% bonus on all recharges, and 1GB data for N500 one-off recharge, thus giving 9mobile subscribers unlimited talk time, high-speed online experience, and amazing value for their money.

Speaking on the newest bonus offer, Adeolu Dairo, director, consumer segment, 9mobile, said the telco is delighted at extending the frontiers of its many innovative platforms, to ensure that its existing and new customers continue to enjoy unlimited positive experience across all touchpoints whenever they use 9mobile products and services.

“The 4-in-1 bonus offer is a bold statement that 9mobile offers freedom; freedom to talk with ease, and freedom to surf the internet without always checking your balance. As Nigeria’s leading customer-friendly telco, this 4-in-1 package will enable our new customers to experience the true meaning of seamless communication. All you need to do is get a new 9mobile line, activate it, and start browsing and talking with lots of freebies to enhance your communication,” he stated.

Dairo added, “Our total commitment is to our subscribers – old, new and potential ones; and we are constantly seeking ways to deliver value for their money. Our specific goal is to continue to make subscribers enjoy affordable and quality voice and data services, and this offer, unlike any that exists in the market, will reinforce our status as the network of choice.”

9mobile through its array of innovative solutions and platforms has been at the forefront of providing platforms that empower and support its customers to achieve more via technology. Since its entry into the Nigerian market over nine years ago, the telco has consistently launched innovative solutions that support individuals, businesses and communities.

The 4-in-1 offer is the company’s latest initiative designed to make new subscribers get maximum value for their money while having unhindered access to world-class data and voice services at much more affordable rates.