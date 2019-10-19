President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians will mind their business, many people will not even care who is in government if only those in government can get infrastructure right.

The president on his Twitter handle on Friday said : ”I firmly believe that if we get infrastructure right in Nigeria, our roads, rail, ports; Nigerians will mind their businesses , many people will not even care who is in government. A country like ours, full of entrepreneurial energy and potential, will prosper.”

He also said: ‘This is why Infrastructure will continue to be one of our primary focus areas. We must & will rewrite the story, for this dear country of ours. I wish we had even more resources , and we are working on this, but we are doing our best within the resources currently available to us.”

