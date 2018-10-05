Nigerians urged to consume organic honey

An integrated honey production company, Sehai Food Ltd., has urged Nigerians to always consume pure organic honey produced in the country because of its health benefits.

The Business Development and Sales Lead for the company, Mr Segun Thomas, made the call in an interaction with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that apart from promoting healthy living, the consumption of pure organic honey could also facilitate the prevention of all kinds of diseases.

Thomas said that consumption of the pure organic honey had different health benefits such as prevention of cancer, heart disease and increase in athletic performance as well as healing of cough and throat irritation.

He said that honey could also be used to manage sleep disorder (insomnia), heal wounds and burns, while boosting sexual performance, improving and rejuvenating skill cells.

According to him, the other uses of honey include the reduction of ulcers and the management of gastrointestinal disorders.