Nigerians to report COVID-19 cases via online portal

The Federal Ministry of Health has urged Nigerians to visit and utilise the newly deployed health platform to report issues around COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in their various locations.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi, stated this while receiving COVID-19 sensitisation materials, donated by the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers Young Professionals, Nigeria Section, as part of measures to stem the pandemic.

The PS, who received 1,000 posters from the institute in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government, urged “Nigerians to imbibe safe care-seeking behaviour and visit the new platform, www. hpd. health. gov, to report health issues.”

A statement by the institute quoted Abdullahi to have said, “This step by Nigerians will assist the government to keep track of COVID-19, infectious and non-infectious diseases in Nigeria.”

The IEEE Nigeria Section Chairman, John Adebayo, noted that the government needed to be assisted to flatten the curve, adding that the “importance of strong partnership to addressing the containment of COVID-19 and promote healthy initiatives in Nigeria.”

Daily Times reports that the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has expressed regrets that out of the 43 validation test kits for the novel Coronavirus disease it has examined so far, at least 33 failed to meet the minimum acceptable criteria.