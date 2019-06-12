Nigerians tasks to uphold moral values to check insecurity

By Isaac Job, Uyo

Nigerians have been charged to return to age long moral and cultural values observed in the past to assist in tackling insecurity confronting the nation.

Addressing the national conference on culture, peace and national security in Uyo on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Grace Gekpe argued that until Nigerians return to the old order of high moral values, the insecurity situation in the country cannot be checked.

Gekpe, who addressed the conference on the theme: ‘’The role of women and youth’’ organized by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation observed that Nigerians have lost the value of honesty, hard work, patriotism and attitude of good neighbourliness.

She said these qualities have been replaced by negative tendencies such cultism and uncontrollable quest for materialism occasioned by what she described as get- rich- syndrome prevalent in the society.

Gekpe, who was represented by Mrs. Memunat Idu-lah, deputy director, festivals and carnivals, Federal Ministry of Information said that no nation can make meaningful progress in a state of cultural disorientation and insecurity.

New emirates not meant to despise any personality – Rep. Isa-Dederi

The restoration of Gaya, Rano and Karaye emirates in Kano state is not meant to despise Kano emirate or any personality as perceived by some narrow-minded elements in the society.

Rep. Haruna Isa-Dederi, the House of Representatives member representing Karaye/Rano Federal Constituency and member, committee for the restoration of the three emirates, stated this at a news conference in Kano.

He said that “we should like to make it unequivocally clear that the restoration of these emirates has been the aspiration of the vast majority of people of the affected areas.

“The agitation for the restoration of Gaya, Rano and Karaye emirates was originally started by a committee of concerned indigenes of these emirates about 10 years ago.

“For logistic and operational reasons, the efforts by that committee slowed down. For about two years now, in its revival effort, this committee under the patriotic and able leadership of Alhaji Jazuli Muhammad Gaya, reignited the agitations.

“The upgrade and creation is not something new. The promotion of village heads to district heads or district heads to emirs has been a continuous affair right from the Fulani Jihad to the present day.”