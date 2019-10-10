Mnay customers of one of Nigeria’s bank Access Bank have taken to Twitter on Thursday to decry what some describe as bad service.

Below are some of the tweets from Access Bank’s customers

Access Bank keeps getting worse everyday! From irregular debits to excess charges and from bad customer service to malfunctioning ATMs. How did this once promising bank I always praised get this bad? The merger with Diamond? Maybe. Maybe not.#AccessBank you need to fix things. — Daniel Iyam✒ (@danieliyam) October 10, 2019

We always hear of so-called system failure from the customers' end, but not so much of it when it comes to banks taking their charges. #Accessbank — Iriobe Ofunre (@erahomo) October 10, 2019

When waking up to see #Accessbank trending and remembering what they put me through last three months pic.twitter.com/O9WNIdso6o — Free Tunder ☄️☄️ (@IamDonarizona) October 10, 2019

When you see this repeatedly shitty bank trending again but you're safe because you don't bank with them… #Accessbank pic.twitter.com/Ivrz4oXzu6 — AdeDigba ➐ (@KarkundiLar) October 10, 2019

Today makes it 1week 4days they promised to send the card to ojota branch Yet the card still dey ikorodu branch ….God will punish people in this Country #Accessbank — Shawn☠️ (@mistur_shawn) October 10, 2019

#Accessbank @twitymania has been asking Access Bank @accessbank_help to fix the challenge with a failed transaction of N80, 000. This happened since June but, you guys are yet to fix the problem. She's frustrated with this development and it's obvious you're loosing a client… — Diary of an African Blogger (@EfioItaNyok) October 10, 2019

Oh access bank is on the table? Well, they've been deducting card maintenance fee for card that I don't have. After complaining the fist time, they said they'll block the card, and I was refunded, only for them to do the same shit again this month. @accessbank_help #Accessbank — Eseoghene KPOLUGBO 🇳🇬 (@Ese_NEAK) October 10, 2019