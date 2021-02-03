Nigerians share experiences as FG receives last batch of returnees from Saudi Arabia

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

The federal government on Wednesday has received a total number of 420 returnees from Saudi Arabia.

The federal government also noted that the 420 returnees fall under the last batch to be evacuated after an agreement with the Saudi government.

The returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Saudi Arabia Ambassador, Amb Aderemi Bolaji, officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Nigerian Immigration Service.

Amb Bolaji, while speaking to the returnees urged them to cooperate with the government, adding that the government has provided their basic needs including their accommodation.

Speaking to newsmen , Amb Bolaji stated that evacuation is part of government’s diplomacy and governance plan to always bring nationals that are in need.

‘’For Saudi Arabia, this operation is the last one. It is not just the last number that came from Saudi that we have received. We have also received from Saudi Arabia, Nigerians that came on Ethopia airline.

‘’We are concluding evacuation process with this one.

‘’These people are not criminals and some of them are self-sufficient. A lot of them have savings to continue their lives.

‘’We have assessed a lot of them at the Hajj camp and you will see leadership in them.

Speaking on the plans government has for them in Nigeria, he said, ‘’Though some of them are not paupers but government has plans for them considering their huge number. We still have a lot of them that will need assistance.

“We work with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to orientate and teach them how to set up businesses.

‘’We have different plans for different people. For those who are already working, they can go back to live their normal lives after testing negative for COVID-19.

“For those who don’t have anything tangible at hand, orientation will be given to them on how to get funding and start business.

The government is here to monitor their lives after 14 days of observing covid-19 protocol.

Speaking on why they go out with the intention to get greener pasture, the ambassador said, ‘’ It is not only Nigerians that think that opportunities are outside their countries. It is part of human life.

‘’But it is always better to travel legally because when you have legal papers, that county has responsibility to watch over you.

‘’For example in EU countries we have legal agreement on re-admission, reintegration and others.

He further advised that people should make proper enquiries before traveling.

‘’When you want to travel, come to Foreign affairs and enquire. We have 110 missions all of the world.

‘’All countries are not the same because their rules are different. Some are more receptive, some are in need of people while some need people with professional background.

‘’You need to understand whether you have what they want.

‘’we need to do more in getting our people to know the advantages that they can get by going to foreign affairs,” he added.

The returnees comprises women, teenagers and children.

One of the returnees who spoke to Daily Times in anonymity narrated her experience in Saudi Arabia.

She said, “Most of us are there without knowing anything we are doing, because our sponsors just put us there without doing anything.

“There are a lot of Nigerians there. They are still more people.

“Since I came, my sponsor abandoned me in the deportation camp.

“Even if they pick Nigerians they will pick the Hausas and leave the Yorubas.

“I have stayed here for four months. I went there to work after I signed a contract for two years but my stay was shortlived.

“We are begging the government to come and take a lot of Nigerians.

“I will never advise any Nigerian to go to Saudi Arabia to work or to do anything.

“There is money in Saudi Arabia but what is the essence of the money?”

Another returnee declined the two weeks isolation period in Hajj camp, saying that they have already been tested for COVID-19, showing proof of her report.

They thanked Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman / C.E.O. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for listening to their cries of help, appealing to the government to ensure they bring back all Nigerians suffering there.