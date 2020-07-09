Nigerians reportedly exempted from jobs by Dubai companies (photos)

Nigerian applicants have reportedly been exempted by some Dubai companies from jobs in the oil-rich emirate.

A cursory search of jobs on indeed.ae, a popular job listing site, showed that some companies specifically exempted Nigerian applicants.

Some of the jobs were listed as open to any nationality except Nigerians.

A few were listed as open to Africans but also specifically exempted Nigerians.

No reasons were given for this situation. However, Nigerians have reportedly faced discrimination abroad which many have blamed on rising cases of internet fraud perpetrated by some citizens.

See pictures below:

A few days ago, one Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi as arrested by the police in Dubai for alleged fraud and has been extradited to the US.

Hushpuppi, a well-known Instagram celebrity was arrested in a sting operation and will face trial in the US.