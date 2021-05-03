Nigerians reply Tinubu for saying ‘Nigeria’s break-up unacceptable to us’– ‘Who are you to determine our future?’

Nigerians have criticized the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his opposing view to the disintegration of Nigeria.

The aggrieved people flooded Facebook and Twitter with comments lambasting the APC chieftain for putting his political ambition before people’s conditions.

This has put Tinubu as one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the country.

SaharaReporters has earlier reported how the former Lagos State Governor said Nigeria is better together as a country and that he has nowhere to go if the country breaks up.

He also said it was “not acceptable to us” for Nigeria to break up.

Tinubu said this at a special Ramadan prayer held in Lagos on Sunday, that, “God will not allow Nigeria to experience it (war). If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

In their reactions, some Nigerian insist the disintegration of Nigeria is imminent and not negotiable.