Nigerians react: Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the ban of #EndSARS protests against police brutality set to be held in the state.

In a statement put out on Monday night by the Rivers State Information Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, Wike gave a directive that his government was prohibiting all proposed protests against police brutality throughout the state.

According to him, there was no need for any form of demonstration, given that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor also put out a post on his official Twitter page to this effect, Daily Times reports.

The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.



Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited. pic.twitter.com/ZwclzFmPAv — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 12, 2020

In the statement, Nsirim declared: “All proposed protests under #EndSARS campaign are hereby prohibited. [The] government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

This ban runs contrary to the provision of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which states: “Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.”

Nigerians were quick to respond to the statement, expressing their thoughts on the ban.

Governor Wike just issued an edict banning gathering of Nigerians in Port-Harcourt tomorrow.



Mr. Wike, a lawyer & husband of a judge, has no legal basis to issue the order.



It is a spurious & illegal order per Section 40 of the Constitution & ANPP v. Police IG (2006) CHR 181. — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) October 12, 2020

Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST💔💔 #PhProtest #SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTENDNOW — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

Port Harcourt we are not backing out!



We all know Wike gave that statement just to tell the government that he doesnt have a hand in the protest



He knows we will come out! It's our right to protest



Who chop go the Bole & Jollof Rice wey we cook for una? Abeg Lap#SARSMUSTEND — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 12, 2020

So people dying by armed forces are lying? The videos we’re seeing are what? Koni da fun e. — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) October 12, 2020

Governor Wike has only gotten people more angry and made things worse when other Governors are desperately looking for solutions. Protesting is a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution. His comments might further embolden crazy police officers. #SARSMUSTEND — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 13, 2020

What Wike doesn't know is that he has given the Nigerian Police the authority to shoot at peaceful protesters. Any bloodshed tomorrow in Portharcourt will be on Governor Wike. He should be held responsible for any bloodshed. #SarsMustGo — Agbara Kelechi (@dr_spex) October 12, 2020

So you’re banning free speech. Just say it well. — Yagazie Emezi (@YagazieEmezi) October 12, 2020

Governor Wike HAS NO power whatsoever to ban #EndSARS protests or any peaceful protest for that matter.



We'll see Mr Wike in court if he uses Nigeria Police/law enforcement agents to intimidate and harass Nigerian citizens simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. https://t.co/mqDHRfzjfM — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) October 12, 2020

Coming from a Governor who had earlier made this grave allegation? Could it then be that the statement as clearly credited to Gov Wike was/is a political one devoid of any truth? Was it just to get back at the then SARS Commander in the state? A lawyer. A Governor. Really? Okay! pic.twitter.com/fSgYw9boAf — Showells (@iamkoruzz) October 12, 2020

