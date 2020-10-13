Nigerians react: Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the ban of #EndSARS protests against police brutality set to be held in the state.
In a statement put out on Monday night by the Rivers State Information Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, Wike gave a directive that his government was prohibiting all proposed protests against police brutality throughout the state.
According to him, there was no need for any form of demonstration, given that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
READ MORE: #EndSARS: What to do when exposed to tear gas at a protest
The governor also put out a post on his official Twitter page to this effect, Daily Times reports.
In the statement, Nsirim declared: “All proposed protests under #EndSARS campaign are hereby prohibited. [The] government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.
“Parents and guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”
This ban runs contrary to the provision of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which states: “Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.”
Nigerians were quick to respond to the statement, expressing their thoughts on the ban.
What’s your take on the Governor Wike’s decision to place a ban on all protests in Rivers State against police brutality?
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.