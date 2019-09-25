Following the redeployment of the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo to the Minister of state of Labour and Employment, Nigerians have reacted on various social media platform on the recent development.

While other commended and wished Festus well over the sudden redeployment approved by president Buhari, and signed by the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, some saw the modification as a result of an alleged soured relationship with the Minister for the Niger Delta, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, and others did not take it likely.

One @Oguntoye took to Festus twitter handle to congratulate him. According to Oguntoye, “Congratulations Sir. I quickly checked here to confirm if the news was actually true because I don’t most of the news these days, Am happy u because you have the capacity and what it takes to perform brilliantly in any ministry you might be posted to. Once again congratulations.”

Engr Oladipo also said, “Congratulations Mr First-us Keyamo! Wailers are still in the emotional shock of defeat in which u were principal actor! We understand that they are in serious pain! Throw resourceful man anywhere, he will flourish! That’s the case with that’s the case with ur redeployment they reported as removal!”

Wosa Godson said,” Congratulations Boss, may you bring light to the ministry of employment

Kazeem Adeshina also said,”Congratulations Mr Keyamo. Wishing you success in your new role.

While, others who saw the redeployment due to his relationship with Akapbio were,

One @truetiger who said, “I knew Akpabio was going to sack you. The man never forgives”

@marvixnaija said,” So you couldn’t work with Akpabio???”

One Ochukwu Ezeukwu said, “I tweeted at you the day you posted the video below, that by mere reading of body language I could tell you won’t work well with Akpabio. Ngige will complain too.”

And @Beni29485035 said, “Like seriously, they shouldn’t turn you into jack of all trade. I said it that you can’t collaborate well with Akpabio. Bit wanted to see what you can do for your people. Wish you well with that Igbo man considering your love for Igbos. Now you’re working under an Igbo man.”

Again for those who were against the redeployment were,

@OfficialblackJ who said, “As if your deployment will add any meaningful value to an average Nigerian life. Hiss”

@esandom said’ “Confused people everywhere!You are only trying to console yourself with this tweet. So are now a labour supervisor”

@ayemojubar, “Trial and error is a sign of failure and cluelessness. Stop using grammar to cover a mess. When a square box goes on trial into a round hole, there will always be a retry. I hope this is the last bus stop.”