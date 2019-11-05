President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in London signed the amended Deep Offshore Act. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

@sadiqabubakrWhy on earth would overzealous ( oversabi ) Malam Abba Kyari board an aircraft (highly likely with tax payers money) to London for the President (who is on a private leave) to sign a bill into law while fully knowing that the VP is around. Total disregard and disrespect to the VP. a Nigerian has asked.

Won travel lo sign bill yen 💃

Awon weyrey will soon come with, he can sign it anywhere.

E fekan gbe Aso Rock lo London na. 😡 😡

If you're going on vacation, gbagbara leh…. — OLÚAYÉ 👑 (@tomide_david) November 4, 2019

A total show of shame. The President is on a 15-day private visit to UK and signing document. That means Nigeria is his private property. Means he can do without a VP. The yorubas that supported him because of @ProfOsinbajo , how market nah! — 🇬🇧WaleGbemms 🇳🇬 (@WaleSupo) November 4, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in London signed the amended Deep Offshore Act.

How do you describe a VP that insists on remaining in office after his boss refuses to hand over power to him when he goes on leave and instead gets his Chief of Staff to fly over to London to sign legislative bills into law? If your boss can't trust you why are you still there? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 5, 2019

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

It is an Act to, among other things, give effect to certain fiscal incentives given to the oil and gas companies operating in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin areas under production sharing contracts between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation or other companies holding oil prospecting licenses or oil mining leases and various petroleum exploration and production companies.

As a country, we shall never be where we deserve to be unless… – Obasanjo



Buhari said: “Today is an important day for all Nigerians –but particularly the young generation.

“Today I signed into law the amended Deep Offshore Act. Nigeria will now receive its fair, rightful and equitable share of income from our own natural resources for the first time since 2003.

“In that year oil prices began a steep increase to double –and at times –triple over the following decade.

“All this time Nigeria has failed to secure its equitable share of the proceeds of oil production, for all attempts to amend the law on the distribution of income have failed. That is, until today.

“Rapid reductions in the cost of exploration, extraction and maintenance of oil fields had occurred over these 25 years, at the same time as sales prices have risen.

“A combination of complicity by Nigerian politicians and feet-dragging by oil companies has, for more than a quarter-century, conspired to keep taxes to the barest minimum above $20 per barrel – even as now the price is some three times the value.

“Today this changes. For the first time under our amended law, 200 million Nigerians will start to receive a fair return on the surfeit of resources of our lands. Increased income will allow for new hospitals, schools, infrastructure and jobs.

“Today marks a new and beneficial relationship with our oil company partners: one that benefits all – starting with the Nigerian people.”

Other Nigerian decry this move by the President saying that he has a Vice President that ought to do that.

The president they believe ought to have transmitted power to his VP since he was going on a private visit.

This government is shameless. Something like this should have been hidden from the public if we have sane men and women there. He @MBuhari ought to have hand over to @ProfOsinbajo if he respects the law of the land.

This time shall pass#PowerDrunkAboki pic.twitter.com/7Yw6ySCXHj — Be Good Anywhere You Are (@elhamininc) November 4, 2019

@dawisu @MBuhari I guess he is administering Nigeria from London. Congratulations to Nigerians pic.twitter.com/2xjRbtgGEl — friday samuel (@fridaysami997) November 4, 2019