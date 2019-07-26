A former governorship candidate in Rivers state, Prince Tonye Princewill, has advised the ministerial nominees to hit the ground running after their inauguration and not expect a honeymoon period.

Princewill said on Friday in Port Harcourt in reaction to the nominations and ongoing screening of the ministerial nominees that Nigerians look forward to results from the new and re-appointed ministers.

He said that the release of the ministerial list and the immediate screening of nominees by the Senate were significant for several reasons.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the president for not only bringing in fresh faces with good records. But, returning a few good men and women who have proved themselves not only diligent in their work, but committed to their people,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said in a statement he signed.

According to Princewill, the re-nomination of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechia is a welcome development and sweet.

“Amaechi’s contributions to the party and this government, including what we have suffered here in Rivers state makes his own nomination and his now successful screening all the more sweet.

“I thank the President for standing by him and he will more than justify your confidence,” the former governorship candidate added.

He said that while Nigerians await the screening of the other nominees and the assignment of portfolios, it is important that continuity in the ministries where the returning ministers had performed was the surest way to consolidation.

“I look forward to seeing the returnees in familiar roles, while the newcomers hit the ground running; time is not on our side and Nigerians need results because there will be no honeymoon period.

“This is the more reason why we in the ruling party need to bury all our political differences and join hands to make our party succeed, especially here in Rivers state.

“If we cannot learn from our mistakes, we will be doomed to repeat them; so, anywhere we find a brother or a sister, let us do our little bit to provide them support,” Princewill said.

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to be positive, saying that “no list is perfect, but the pursuit of perfection is itself a major motivation.”