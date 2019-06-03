Nigerians in Diaspora Urge Armed Forces to sustain improved human rights record

…reveals plans by Amnesty International to destroy Nigeria

Arise Nigeria, London office has lauded the Nigerian government on its adherence to global best practices in the sustenance of human rights in the country ”even in the face of outright falsification of facts and figures.”

The group gave this commendation in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency general meeting held in London, United Kingdom to deliberate on the report submitted by its committee on human rights presented to the house for deliberations on the compliance of the Nigerian Government on Human Rights acts in Nigeria.

Arise Nigeria noted that Nigeria has n doubt recorded tremendous improvements in the expression of human rights for all of its citizens regardless of ethnic or religious considerations, according to the communiqué signed by Dr Hale Longman Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee.

It warned that organizations such as Amnesty International have indeed done more harm than good to the collective interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, adding that the organisation was hell bent on destroying the entity called Nigeria.

The communiqué below.

The Nigerian government has displayed a high sense of commitment to ensuring that issues of human rights violations are given express and adequate attention in a bid to ensure that Nigerians indeed have a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project.

The Nigerian state has continued to make improvements in the areas of equality before the law, respect for the human person and the dignity of life through its numerous interventions and positions on matters of human rights violations in recent times.

Arise Nigeria thinks that despite the flurry of agitations in Nigeria, the government has been able to abide by the rules of engagement in line with global best practices as evident in the way and manner it has been able to resolve the various issues that threatened the relative peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

Arise Nigeria notes with gratitude that despite the multiple evidences that Nigeria was confronting an external incursion into its domestic affairs by the actions and inactions of non-state actors manifest in the exhibition of violent acts by militant groups in different geopolitical zones in the country, the Nigerian government has been able to rise to the occasion in ensuring that the freedom of expression of its citizens are guaranteed.

The tremendous improvements in the sustenance of human rights in Nigeria could be attributed to the commitment of the government to ensure that rights and privileges its citizens are guaranteed at all times.

Arise Nigeria lauds the efforts of the Nigerian government towards ensuring that justice is served and dispersed to all and sundry in a fashion that guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Arise Nigeria also notes that contrary to the position canvassed by organizations such as Amnesty International on the state of human rights violations in Nigeria, Arise Nigeria has been able to identify that the reality on the ground is at direct variance with the facts on the ground.

This is also on the heels of the fact that it has been established that some foreign interests hiding under the guise of international human rights advocate causing a disintegration of Nigeria.

Arise Nigeria commends the Nigerian government for the dexterity with which it has handled the pressure posed by foreign interests bent on causing disaffection in the polity.

Arise Nigeria also concludes that organizations such as Amnesty International have indeed done more harm than good to the collective interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Arise Nigeria resolved that Nigerians should at every opportunity resists attempts by these organizations to cause disaffection in the polity by spreading half-truths.

The history of such organizations in other countries have seen to the disintegration of the country and Nigeria as a state must learn to avoid these organizations.