Nigerians in Diaspora slam those calling for country’s breakup

By Ukpono Ukpong

Disturbed over the recent call for division in the country, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, has called on such individuals and groups to have a rethink, as one united Nigeria will make the country stronger.

This was contained in a statement issued by its President, Ambassador James Erebuoye, in Abuja.

The Network has also volunteered to take time to screen all the presidential candidates of political parties and their manifestoes with the view to endorsing and supporting candidate of their choice ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

“We admit that the country is facing a lot of challenges ranging from insecurity, unemployment, favouritism and many more at the moment, but that does not call for division of the country.

“We strongly advice that in times like this, we must drop our tribal, religious and political differences and come together as one Nigeria to find the lasting solutions to this problems facing our country.

“We are concerned that the 2023 presidential election is very important to Nigerians especially those in diaspora because we believe that the nomination and eventual election of a right president for Nigeria will bring about positive change, the change that will bring about the unity of the country and forget all the differences among Nigerians.

“We believe that 2023 is still far and it will be a distraction for the desperate politicians to begin to talk about the presidency when President Muhammadu Buhari still have two years in office, which is still enough time to deliver on his election promises.

“We need peace in the country to achieve good health and development. We urge Nigerians, home and abroad, to have all hands on deck to do everything possible not to dent the image of our country.”

The group therefore, called on the political class to handle the country’s democracy with maturity by accepting defeat in order to avoid political crisis.

“They must learn how to accept election defeat. They must also learn to play oppositions without tribal and religious sentiments.

“We must learn to support the good agenda of any elected politician irrespective the political party affiliation and be constructive in their criticism.

“This is because unconstructive criticism will only lead to more crisis especially in a country like ours where many still can’t read and write.”